 »   »   » Vidya Balan Not A Fan Of Remakes

The trend of remakes in Bollywood may be on the rise but actor Vidya Balan believes one should not tamper with an old classic.

There were reports that Vidya was offered to play Sridevi's role in a remake of Sadma.

"I would not do it (remake a film). I can't dare to make or do something again. I was offered Sadma remake and I said no to it.

"As I feel one should not touch a film like 'Sadma', why tamper with it? These are timeless films. One can reinterpret it but I am not one of those who would go for it," the actor told PTI on the sidelines of Jio MAMI Movie Mela event.

Vidya said Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand, Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, Mahesh Bhatt's Arth and Shekhar Kapur's Mr India were her favourite films during a conversation with film critics Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand.

The National Award-winning actor, meanwhile, is looking forward to her next film, Tumhari Sulu.

She plays a carefree housewife who turns into a late- night radio jockey.

The film was earlier slated to release on December 1 but the makers shifted the date to avoid a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Padmavati. Tumhari Sulu will now release on November 24.

"I think everyone's dates have changed now, I have not kept a track. All I know is Padmavati is coming on December 1. We got a clear date so we jumped at it.

"I am never stressed about the release of the film. If similar kinds of films were releasing, then I would be worried, not otherwise.