 »   »   » Vidya Balan Reveals Why She Doesn't Watch Game Of Thrones & Some Of You Might Agree With Her!

The entire world may be obsessing over the popular TV series Game Of Thrones, trying their level best to stay away from spoilers before watching it on screen. But actress Vidya Balan says that she tried watching that show but soon found out that it isn't her cup of tea!

While talking to DNA about her favourite television shows/web series, Vidya shared, "I am heartbroken that we won't be seeing another season of House of Cards. I was crazy about Mad Men, too. I liked watching Downton Abbey, and Girls, and I absolutely love Narcos."



But mind you, there are few shows that she isn't a fan of. Vidya added, "I am not the Stranger Things sort of a person. I can't watch it. I tried watching Black Mirror, but it's extremely disturbing. I also tried watching Mindhunter. However, within the first five minutes, I just gave up. It's too brutal. I don't watch Game of Thrones either. I tried watching it, but I found it too graphic. I can't deal with all that violence."



When quizzed which role from her favourite shows would she like to essay, the actress said, ""Pablo Escobar. I would love to do a Narcos, and play that character. I was actually offered a film about a lady drug peddler who is a big shot, but I didn't do it. However, as a series, it might be very interesting, but then, now Narcos is already done. So, you don't want to repeat the same thing but something like that or maybe a political drama. The only thing that has got me interested in politics is House of Cards. Another old interesting HBO series I saw was Six Feet Under. I thought the writing in that was brilliant. I would love to do a drama or a thriller. I also like True Detective a lot, which is an old show."



