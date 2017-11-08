 »   »   » SHE TELLS IT ALL! Vidya Balan REVEALS Why She Walked Out Of Meena Kumari Biopic

Vidya Balan was in talks with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia for a biopic on actress Meena Kumari. The film was earlier offered to Kangana Ranaut who turned it down, after which it went into Vidya's kitty.

But, it looks like the trouble for this movie isn't going to anytime soon. In the latest turn of development, Vidya too has refused to do this film.



Meena Kumar's Family Wasn't Pleased With Vidya's Casting Reportedly, the 'Pakeezah' actress' family had issued a press statement about them not being happy with Vidya doing the film.





Vidya Walks Out Of The Film Confirming the news, Vidya told DNA, "No, I'm not doing the Meena Kumari-biopic anymore. It didn't quite work out."

She Had A Girl Crush On Her But... The 'Tumhari Sulu' actress said, "I love Meena Kumari. If I had a girl crush on somebody, it would be her. If she was alive, I'd probably land up to see her all the time. I am that fascinated by her. I always wanted to play her."





What Went Wrong? To this Vidya replied, "The script has to do justice. It can't just be a sensational account of her life, even if she is not around. It has to present different episodes of her life and not just the ones that will grab eyeballs. So, I decided not to do it."

No Controversy Just For The Sake Of It "I did The Dirty Picture, there was sensationalism in that but that was Silk. But for everything, you can't just focus on the sensational bits of a person's life. I am happy to do the controversial bits as long as it's a well rounded perspective. Also, biopics are very sensitive and they need to be done for the right reasons. You can't make a biopic on Meena Kumari just because you feel sab dekhenge. Even if the person is not around, I have too much respect for her as an artiste, to just present a one-sided story of hers," she added.





She Will Do Biopics But Conditions Apply Vidya was quoted as saying, "I only want to play real characters and do biopics of people who I love or connect with." But there's nothing on the anvil now. Right now, I haven't been offered any more biopics."



