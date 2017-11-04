 »   »   » WELL SAID! Vidya Balan: 'We Should Name & Shame Those Who Sexually Harass Others'

The recent Harvey Weinstein controversy has led to disclosure of sexual harassment incidents not only in Hollywood but, even several Bollywood celebs like Irrfan Khan and others have openly condemned the casting couch in the Hindi film industry.

Known for being quite vocal about her opinion, Vidya Balan recently said that we should name and shame sexual harassers.



As per an IANS report, during a promotional programme for her upcoming film 'Tumhari Sulu', Vidya was quoted as saying, "I think people who have suffered this only know what exactly does it feel like when you're really in an uncomfortable situation. When someone just rubs or touches you with his hand, sometimes I get really angry. So I think in that sense, there are a lot of degrees in sexual harassment."



She further added, "I am very glad that people are talking about it now. Women are talking about it and they should talk about it because it is not their fault. We should name and shame those who are sexually harassing others, undoubtedly."



Earlier, the actress had said that she believes women avoid talking about the sexual harassment they face in workplaces out of fear of being judged.



She was quoted as saying to PTI, "Women never had the courage to talk about sexual harassment as invariably the finger would be pointed back at them. Which is why, I think whether sexual harassment or rape, women have always found it difficult to talk about it,"



On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Tumari Sulu.