 »   »   » Vidyut Jammwal Celebrates His Birthday In Thailand With The 'Junglee' Crew! Pictures

Vidyut Jammwal Celebrates His Birthday In Thailand With The 'Junglee' Crew! Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 37th birthday on the sets of his upcoming action-thriller Junglee in Thailand and the crew surprised the birthday boy with a chocolate and vanilla cake and broke into a mini party.

Check out the pictures below!

Happy Birthday Vidyut

Happy Birthday Vidyut

The cast and crew of Junglee celebrated Vidyut Jammwal's birthday in an impromptu party during their shoot in Thailand.

Birthday Party

Birthday Party

Vidyut Jammwal is 37-years-old but still looks as young and fit like a man in his twenties.

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

The crew surprised the birthday boy with a chocolate and vanilla cake and the whole set broke into a small party.

Yummy In My Tummy

Yummy In My Tummy

Doesn't the cake look so yummy, folks? Wish we had a piece of it too! Happy birthday Vidyut!

Read more about: vidyut jammwal, junglee, birthday, cake
Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat