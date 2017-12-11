 »   »   » Vidyut Jammwal Celebrates His Birthday In Thailand With The 'Junglee' Crew! Pictures

Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 37th birthday on the sets of his upcoming action-thriller Junglee in Thailand and the crew surprised the birthday boy with a chocolate and vanilla cake and broke into a mini party.
Check out the pictures below!
Happy Birthday Vidyut
The cast and crew of Junglee celebrated Vidyut Jammwal's birthday in an impromptu party during their shoot in Thailand.
Birthday Party
Vidyut Jammwal is 37-years-old but still looks as young and fit like a man in his twenties.
Birthday Cake
The crew surprised the birthday boy with a chocolate and vanilla cake and the whole set broke into a small party.
Yummy In My Tummy
Doesn't the cake look so yummy, folks? Wish we had a piece of it too! Happy birthday Vidyut!
Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...