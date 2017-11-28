 »   »   » Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee Goes On Floors In Thailand!

Vidyut Jammwal is currently in Thailand for the shoot of his upcoming film Junglee. The action-thriller revolves around the unique friendship between a man and an elephant and Vidyut plays the role of an animal loving vet who is set to uncover a deadly poaching racket that took his father's life and wiped out his beloved elephant's family.

After the sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junglee Pictures is all set to captivate the audience with Junglee and the production house is also working on another film titled Raazi, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.



Also, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee is directed by Hollywood film-maker Chuck Russell, who has films like The Mask, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Scorpion King, and I Am Wrath to his credit.



Junglee is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018. The previous film which showcased a man and his friendship with an elephant was the superhit film Haathi Mere Saathi which starred Rajesh Khanna and released in the year 1971.



