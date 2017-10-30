 »   »   » View Picture: Alia Bhatt Got Emotional As She Wrapped Up Raazi Shoot!

Alia Bhatt has finished the shooting of her upcoming film "Raazi" and the actor said she hopes the audiences will enjoy watching the movie as much as she loved working on it.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also featuresVicky Kaushal.



"And we wrapped RAAZI last night... Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for so many months and then you have to let it go.



"This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world. Hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it," Alia, 24, wrote on Instagram along side a photo with Meghna.



The film, produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, is based on Harinder Sikkas novel, Calling Sehmat, a thrilling saga of a spy who gave all of herself and that of her family in the service of her nation.