 »   »   » Vijay Mallya ARRESTED! Check Out Pics When The King Of Good Times Chilled With Bollywood Beauties!

The King of Good Times, Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London, UK for committing financial fraud in India and will appear in a London court later this evening. The liquor tycoon has been held under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is accused of diverting loan money to his personal tax havens.
Also, now that he's under the lens of the law, he enjoyed his good old days back in the day when he hobnobbed with the hottest models and Bollywood actresses. Several people wanted to be a part of his venture and even attended every single event that he held. Check out pictures of Vijay Mallya chilling with Bollywood beauties below!
Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya was a star all by himself back in the day and Bollywood actresses wanted to be a part of his events!
Babe Magnet
He was always surrounded by the most beautiful women from the modelling and film industry.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty was a regular face at various Kingfisher parties and events.
IPL Team Owners
Both Shilpa Shetty and Vijay Mallya owned an IPL team respectively.
Preity Zinta
While Preity Zinta owned Kings XI Punjab, Vijay Mallya owned Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Mangaloreans
Both Vijay Mallya and Shilpa Shetty hail from Mangalore city.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was also a part of Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Calendar.
Brand Ambassador
Vijay Mallya made Deepika Padukone the brand ambassador for RCB team in 2009.
King Of Good Times
Say what may, but Vijay Mallya is truly the King of Good Times.
Hugh Hefner Of India
He can even be called as the Hugh Hefner of India.
Siddharth Mallya
Even his son Siddharth Mallya is no less when it comes to his wild ways!
Mallya-Shilpa
Shilpa Shetty and Vijay Mallya look so cool in the picture, right?
Amazing Parties
His parties were the talk of the town and everyone wanted to be a part of it.
Kingfisher Derby
From Kingfisher Derby to Kingfisher Calendar, he's done it all!
Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 18:08 [IST]
