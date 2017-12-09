 »   »   » Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Wedding! Couple INVITES Only These Two Cricketers For Their D-Day?

Anushka - Virat Wedding: Only these two invited to the wedding | Filmibeat

Since the last few days, speculations around power couple Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's wedding plans have been spreading like wild fire on the internet.

Amidst all this, we know here that 'Virushka' as they are lovingly called by their fans have invited only these two cricketers for their marriage ceremony. Want to know who they are? Scroll down to read more...

The Lucky Ones As per a MensXP report, Kohli has invited only two of his closest buddies- Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj to his D-day. What About The Others? Reportedly, the Indian captain wouldn't have been able to invite other cricketers to the wedding because of the ongoing India v/s Sri Lanka ODI series. A Close-Knit Affair A source close to Virat told the website, "Not many people have been invited, as it is a really small function. Just close ones are invited, Virat's childhood friends and few of our family members. From cricket fraternity, only Sachin and Yuvraj will be seen, if they make it to the wedding. And of course, Virat's coach Rajkumar Sharma who once taught him. There were others too but they can't make it for the day." The Wedding Was Planned 3-4 Months Ago The report further reads that the complete wedding planning was done 3-4 months ago and both families are keen to keep it a low-key affair. December Wedding The source further added, "Everything was decided almost 3-4 months ago. The priest picked up the December wedding and they wanted to keep it low key. Both the families sat together and laid down the plan of how they want to do it." Guess Who From Bollywood Have Received VVIP Invitations Buzz is that Anushka has sent out VVIP invitations to some of her closest friend from the industry which includes her first co-star Shahrukh Khan, Aditya Chopra who gave her the big break in Bollywood, Maneesh Sharma and her 'PK' co-star Aamir Khan. A Grand Reception In Mumbai Rumours further suggest that the couple would be throwing a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai where Anushka Sharma's industry colleagues and the entire cricketing world would make their presence felt.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for all the hottest updates on 'Virushka' wedding.