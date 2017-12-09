 »   »   » Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Wedding! Here's Why They Are The Perfect Example Of A 'Power Couple'

Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's alleged wedding in Italy is currently a hot topic of discussion in every nook and corner of the country.

If the grapevine is to be believed then the lovebirds would be tying the knot in a close-knit affair in Milan, Italy. With rumour mills running high with every tiny detail of their wedding, here's what might interest you...

Anushka Sharma's Assets As per a Finapp report, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actress's net worth is estimated at Rs.220 Crore (USD 35 Million). The net worth comes from her movie remuneration, brand endorsement and private investments. Money, Money Reportedly she charges a fee of Rs 10 crore per film and Rs 4 crore per brand endorsement. With personal investments worth Rs 36 crore and four luxury cars valued at Rs 5 crore. Anushka owns a wide range of car collection which includes luxury brands such as BMW, Range Rover and Mercedes. A Role Model Anushka launched her production house with her brother, Karnesh Sharma, called Clean Slate Films in 2014. Her version of retail therapy includes sea-facing apartments, farmhouses and bungalows. She had bought three flats on the 20th storey of the posh Badrinath Towers in Mumbai's Versova area, spread over a 6,000-square foot area in 2012. The property is said to be worth Rs. 10 crore. Now, that's quite a huge amount! Anushka Sharma's recently launched new clothing line ‘Nush' is also the talk of the town. Coming To Her Beau Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the richest cricketers. As per Finapp report, his net worth is estimated at Rs.382 Crore (USD 60 Million) and earns an annual income of Rs.121 Crore (USD 19 Million). It includes match fee from BCCI, IPL salary and income from brand endorsements. He owns nine luxury cars which include brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen. Did You Know This? He charges Rs.14 Crore per season of Indian Premier League and is one of the highest paid IPL players, where he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. As per the report, Kohli charges Rs.3,00,000 for ODI matches, Rs.5,00,000 for Test matches and Rs.2,00,000 for T20 matches. He apparently spends Rs.28 Crore towards PY income tax. Amazing! Virat was in the 7th position on the Forbes list of sportspersons with the highest brand value this year, even higher than ace footballer Lionel Messi, who was at the 9th position. Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani He owns a couple of houses- one in Mumbai and other in Delhi. Virat- Anushka's Joint Investments Rumour has it that the lovebirds have made some real estate investments together. They had already purchased a property in Worli, Mumbai and one in Delhi and also have plans to start a restaurant.

Put Virat and Anushka's net worth together and it comes to a whopping 602 crores! Well, now you know why they are every bit of a 'power couple'!