 »   »   » Sachin Tendulkar Vs Virat Kohli! Who Will Watch Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar First?

Aamir Khan collaborated with Virat Kohli recently for a Diwali chat show and during the shoot, Virat expressed his desire to watch Aamir's upcoming film Secret Superstar before Sachin Tendulkar does.

Virat Kohli joked that Sachin Tendulkar is always the first one to catch Aamir Khan's movies and this time, Virat asked Aamir to make an exception and let him watch the film before Sachin does. Aamir and Sachin are close friends, and Sachin has attended special screenings of almost all of his movies including Dhoom: 3, PK and Dangal.



Virat Kohli is currently busy with the India vs Australia T20 series and will soon watch Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar during the special screening. Secret Superstar is a film based on music and it brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.



The film is produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla. Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19, 2017.