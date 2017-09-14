 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan AT FAULT? This Director Comes In SUPPORT Of Kangana Ranaut; Says It Was TOUGH For Her

After Prahlad Kakkar, director Vishal Bhardwaj has supported Kangana Ranaut in her fight against Hrithik Roshan. The director said that Kangana faced a tough time because of her legal issue.

Those who are unaware, Kangana Ranaut was working on Rangoon when she was fighting a legal case against Hrithik. Read what the director revealed to a leading daily about the actress.

This Is The Right Time To Talk About It "Kangana is a very professional girl. And, maybe this is the right time to talk about it.'' When Her Fight With Hrithik Was Going On... ''When their (Kangana and Hrithik) personal conflict was going on, if it was any other actor, they would have stopped shooting for the film in the middle stating that they need to fix their mental state.'' Even After Some Controversial Statement About Kangana... ''Whereas Kangana was strong, even when the media was writing something or the other controversial about her every day and night.'' She Never Missed A Shoot ''She would come for the shoot and once she was in front of the camera, she was totally into the character she was playing.'' After That... ''After that what she used to do, I don't know because we all were also busy with the film.'' It Was A Tough Time For Her ''But I know for a fact that it was a tough time for her.'' She Was Absolutely Professional ''She was absolutely professional, and not even one day has she asked to stop the shooting for the film.'' We Were Cut Off From The World ''We were shooting in the interiors of the country. So, we were totally cut off from the world, and would read the news on our phones only."

Well, it surely was a disturbing time for the Simran actress!

