 »   »   » Want To Come Out Of Comic Avatar Space: Deepak Dobriyal

His most notable role may have been of hilarious Pappiji from Anand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu films, but actor Deepak Dobriyal said he is done playing the popular character.

Dobriyal's Pappi in the 2011 romantic comedy earned him a lot of appreciation. The actor then went on to reprise the part in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.



"I was playing this light-hearted part in Tanu Weds Manu and then in its sequel and was getting more or less similar kinds of offers. I agree I got a lot of popularity and roles due to this franchise but I don't want to do it again," Dobriyal told .



The actor was last seen in Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium and he said the film helped him break the stereotypical image that many had about him.



"I want to come out of this comic avatar space as it was getting repetitive. It was Hindi Medium that broke the perception of me being a comedy actor. If I get to do a different kind of comedy in a film then only I will do it."



The actor said he is not keen to play the part of Pappi again, if the third instalment of Tanu Weds Manu is ever made.



"I am tired doing this part of Pappiji. I am a little irritated with the character as there is no start and end to this person's life - like why is he a loser in the film, where is he from, what about his parents."



"I will not do it (third part). I am tired. I have left that character of Pappi in 2015. I will do comedy but of a different type."



In his over decade-long career, Dobriyal has shared screen space with big actors like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and others, and he said he never really had to knock the doors of any filmmakers for work.



"I believe your work should speak for itself. I don't have the attitude of begging for work, I rather wait for filmmakers to offer me good parts."



"Earlier my name used to appear last in the credit section of actors, but today it (name) appears second or third in the list, what more can I ask for. I don't want to have a controlling nature, I am ok doing a lead or supporting role. I don't want to do a lead role just for the heck of it," he said.



Dobriyal is all set for his latest film Lucknow Central, in which he is playing the role of a Bengali, Victor Chattopadhyay, who is in the jail because of some mistakes he made in his younger days.



The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Inaamulhaq and Ronit Roy. With inputs from PTI.