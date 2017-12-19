 »   »   » Was Katrina Kaif WELL AWARE About Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's SECRET Wedding? [New Inside Pictures]

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's secret wedding came as a sweet surprise for all of us including many of the B-town celebs! But what about her close industry friends? Were they aware about Virushka's wedding?

In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, when Anushka's close friend, Katrina Kaif was asked if she knew about Virushka's wedding, and here's what she told.

Katrina Had No Idea Speaking about Virushka's wedding, Katrina Kaif said, "No, I had absolutely no idea but I think their wedding was absolutely beautiful." How Sweet! She further added, "I really felt wonderful seeing their pictures and the way they did everything. Lots of love and happiness and warm wishes are there for them." Did You See This Goofy Pic Of Anushka? Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Sharma shared this goofy picture of Anushka Sharma and wrote, "Many faces of the bride!!" Anushka's Yet Another Goofy Picture Here's another goofy picture of Anushka Sharma from her wedding gala, in which she can be seen posing for a picture with Virat Kohli and her family members. Aww! Shaadi Squad, the wedding planner of Virat Anushka, shared this picture and wrote, "We live for moments like this when clients become family." Her Smile Is Infectious "One of the greatest privileges in the past few months has been working so closely with @anushkasharma. She has been the source of inspiration, creation and ideation of this absolutely magical wedding." "Thank you for having such faith in us and for helping us realise your dreams. We are co conspirators now and will continue to be your A Team for eternity," wrote Shaadi Squad.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in SRK-Aanand L Rai's film, along with Katrina Kaif. She will also kick-start the shooting of her next film with Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaga.