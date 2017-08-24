 »   »   » Wasn't Aware Ayushmann Khurrana Suggested Me For Bareilly Ki Barfi: Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao said he was not aware that his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana suggested his name for the film.

In an interview, Ayushmann said that he was the one who suggested Rajkummar's name for the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial.



Asked what he had to said to that, Rajkummar, who is currently in Thailand, "Though I wasn't aware of it, but that's very kind of him. I thank him for doing this because the love and appreciation I'm getting for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is overwhelming." Rajkummar said he had a great time working with Ayushmann.



"And I hope he suggests my name for all his exciting films and I'll also do the same. He is a dear friend and I love him a lot," he said. The 'Queen' actor has been lauded by critics and audience alike for his performance in the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon.



"Good actors have always supported each others' performances in a film and the same happened in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. We all supported each other throughout. Filmmaking is a teamwork," he said. Rajkummar is happy that his character Pritam Vidrohi is winning hearts.

"Actors' performances are meant to make the film and its characters work in people's hearts and I am very happy that people are resonating with Pritam Vidrohi. It wouldn't have been possible without my wonderful team," he added. With inputs from IANS.