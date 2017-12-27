 »   »   » We Are Not Nervous But Wary: Shahrukh Khan On Rai's Film

Shahrukh Khan says the team of his next film, directed by Aanand L Rai, wants to give their best to the VFX-rich project and currently finishing touches are being added to the movie.

The 52-year-old actor said the team does not want to compromise on the visual effects and wants to impress the audience when the film is presented.

"... It is taking a little longer as we had thought about it. We prepared it for two years and we are giving our best shot possible. It is a visually heavy effect film. It takes time and money is also being spent. We want to be very exact about everything.

"Tomorrow if we put a photo about it, half the people would say... We have not worked hard on it. We are not nervous but we are little wary, we should put the best foot forward," Shah Rukh said at a Filmfare Awards 2018 press conference here.

The actor, who will be seen playing a vertically- challenged man in the film, said the title and the poster of the movie are ready.

It was apparently on his last birthday Shah Rukh had said the makers of Rai's film will soon come out with a poster.

"These people are not on time... They are taking time," he quipped.

The actor added, "It will happen in few days. It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance." The film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Shah Rukh stepping to do the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma after Aamir Khan left the project.

But the actor said he has not given any nod to a new film at the moment.

"I have not signed any film. I am working on the dwarf film. Maybe after couple of months I will decide (what to do).

I have been meeting Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwala (producers of Sharma biopic), a lot of directors and producers but I have not confirmed any film." PTI