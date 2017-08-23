 »   »   » We Bet You Wouldn't Want To Miss These Details About Suniel Shetty's Role In 'A Gentleman'!

With just few days left for 'A Gentleman: Sunder Susheel Risky' to hit the theatrical screens, the makers are making sure that the film is making the right noise.

For those who ain't aware, the cool action thriller has Suniel Shetty returning back to the marquee after a gap of three years and has him playing the main antagonist.



The role of Suniel Shetty was kept under the wraps and emerged as a surprise factor in the trailer. The trailer gave us glimpses of the actor, piquing our interest to know more about his character.



While talking about Shetty's role, co-director Raj Nidimoru said, "We really wanted him and I really liked his role. He hadn't done a film for quite a while, he was really excited when he read the script and said this is the kind of script I would like to be a part of."



Spilling Suneil Shetty's character, he said, "He is a colonel, but not an active one and he is hunting Rishi". Explaining further co-director Krishna D.K added, "He is like a godfather to Rishi's character."



When asked about his working experience with Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra quipped, "He's one of the nicest guys to work within the industry. He is really fit for his age."



Director Krishna D.K. also added, "And he brings presence to the screen.You don't have to do too much to set up the character. You just start showing him and he automatically starts coming with a little bit of presence and the moment you see Colonel he says 'yeah', that's so real. And I said he's the godfather and he said, 'yeah' you don't have to sell it."



It would be interesting to witness the evergreen actor Suneil Shetty share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in Raj and D.K.'s action comedy.



Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Brothers' co-star Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video to promote this film. Check it out here-



Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you :) pic.twitter.com/iZpi6yrQTR

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2017

Produced by Fox Star Studios, this flick will be hitting the theatrical screens this Friday.

