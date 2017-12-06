 »   »   » HARD HITTING! We Will Lose A Lot Of HEROES When B'wood Opens Up On S*XUAL HARASSMENT: Richa Chadha

We all know about the allegations of sexual assault made by several actresses against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein.

Richa Chadha, who is on a promotional spree these days for her upcoming film Fukrey Returns, was recently asked if a similar thing can happen in Bollywood too.



The Culture Of Naming & Shaming In India The actress told Hindustan Times, "I don't see that happening immediately given the culture of naming and shaming in our country.''

If It Happens ''But when it happens, as it is happening in Hollywood right now, the entire power structure will change.''

People Will Come Tumbling Down ''People, who you see making feminist films and claiming to be progressive etc, they will all come tumbling down.''

We Will Lose A Lot Of Heroes "We will lose a lot of heroes and several people will lose their lives' work, their legacies.''

People Will Go After The Legacies ''I think that's what people will attack -- they can't attack them monetarily so they will go after the legacies. And it will happen, I would think in the next four-five years.If someone suffers the loss of livelihood apart from emotional trauma, why will they come forward? In Hollywood,it is easier as actors get royalty.''

Ye Gire Hue Log "It is very sexy to say, ‘Bollywood, ye gire hue log. They do this for work, they are just a cesspool for parties and all. We have a very fertile imagination when it comes to Bollywood. But we refuse to look at others. ''

Media Has A Role Too ''The press has a role in this - they should not be jumping on a hashtag. The press should be consistently creating a support system for the victim to come forward to say ‘this happened to me and he did that'.''

I Once Met A Rapist... ''The judiciary has a role. I once met a rapist who said ‘mereko to bus saat saal ki sazaa hogi and then I am back to a normal life', no remorse whatsoever." Quite shocking, isn't it?



On the work front, Richa is all set to woo the fans with her next project Fukrey Returns. The movie will hit the theatres on December 8.



