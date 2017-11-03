 »   »   » We Won't Spare Bhansali If Padmavati Releases With Wrong Facts: Rajput Karni Sena

Rajput Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati in Jaipur and reportedly manhandled the director, has again warned him to show the movie with facts which are historically correct.

While talking to ANI, Pramod Rana, the national convener of Rajput Karni Sena said, "We cannot give permission to tamper with the rich history of India."



"The only thing that we want is that Sanjay Leela Bhansali should show the movie to some of the foremost people of our organisation and tell them that we are not tempering any fact of the history."



"If he has shown some wrong facts in the movie, then he should delete that scene. This matter is not about one caste. It is everyone's right to save the heritage of the Indian history."



He further added that, "I don't need to tell you what we will do. You saw Jaipur, Kolhapur, I don't think I need to tell you anything. We are doing a programme on November 12 in Gujarat. But if the movie releases with wrong facts, we won't leave Bhansali."



The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.



