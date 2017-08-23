 »   »   » ROFL! Wedding Picture of Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh Becomes The Butt Of Jokes On Twitter!

Recently, an emotional scene of Shahrukh Khan and Zayed Khan from Main Hoon Na has become the butt of jokes on Twitter and Facebook and now, Twitterati has found another picture to have a field day.

The wedding picture of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is going viral on the social media. Wanna know why? Well, you gotta see their tweets and you will end up giggling.

Amrita Singh nose ring is bigger than my friend circle. pic.twitter.com/fVzZloVYvv — Amby Says (@ambyism) August 21, 2017

Nose ring of Amrita Singh is bigger than the rings of Saturn. #OMGFact pic.twitter.com/vB63gseSFE — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) August 21, 2017

Amrita Singh's nose ring is also the kadda of saif Ali Khan. pic.twitter.com/2uixa8r8IN — Mumbaicha Engineer (@berozgaarhoo) August 21, 2017

Yes, you got it right. It's Amrita Singh's big nose ring that is making the picture the butt of many jokes and memes.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Chef, while Amrita Singh is busy prepping her daughter Sara Ali Khan, for her debut, Kedarnath.