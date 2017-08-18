 »   »   » WEDDING PICTURES! Riya Sen Gets Married To BF Shivam Tewari; Looks Resplendent As A Bengali Bride

A few days ago, we had told you about actress Riya Sen planning to settle down with her long time boyfriend Shivam Tewari by the end of this month.

Well, we now have it that Riya got married to Shivam yesterday in a hush-hush ceremony in Pune. Read on to know all the deets...

Riya's Wedding Photo Elder sister Raima Sen shared a beautiful candid shot from the wedding. In the said picture, Riya makes up for a stunning Bengali bride while her mother Moon Moon Sen and Raima are seen helping her adjust the veil. A Private Affair Reportedly, Riya's D-Day was a private affair which was attended by only close friends and family. One More Snap Check out this one more picture from the ceremony where Riya and Shivam are seen performing some wedding rituals. (Image Courtesy: News Daily) Pre-Wedding Bash Raima Sen along with their close friends made it to the pre-wedding bash and celebrated with the couple. The venue of the event was a five-star hotel in Pune. Some More Pictures Raima shared some more pictures from Riya's haldi ceremony. Was Riya Sen Expecting? Meanwhile, the tinsel town is thick with rumours that the actress may well be expecting and hence this rush for the wedding. The couple has been going steady for quite a few years. On The Professional Front Riya is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web-series Ragini MMS 2.2.

We wish the newly married couple hearty congratulations!