Well Dressed Or Snow Leopard? Twitter Confused Over Priyanka Chopra's Emmys Outfit!

"I heard the Los Angeles Zoo lost a snow leopard," tweeted a user named Monica looking at Priyanka Chopra's outfit at the Emmys. Just when you thought it's a one off tweet, several users joined the bandwagon and poked fun at Priyanka Chopra for looking like a snow leopord at the Emmys. Some even went ahead saying she's promoting "Swach Bharat Abhiyaan" as her dress is long at the bottom and was sweeping the floor.

Twitterati were split into two this time about her dress at the Emmys and while some praised her for looking trippy and superhot, the others trolled her for looking over dramatic and labelled her a snow leopord instantly. What's your take on Priyanka Chopra's outfit, folks? Leave your comments after checking out the pictures below...

Priyanka Chopra

Doesn't Priyanka Chopra really look like a Snow Leopard here! What's your take, peeps?

Snow Leopard

Apart from the outfit, even her make-up and the colour of her hair matches a snow leopard.

Mixed Reactions

While some praised Priyanka Chopra's outfit on Twitter, the others poked fun for looking like a Snow Leopard.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

If Snow Leopard wasn't enough, trollers even said that she's promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, as her dress wipes the floor.

Tweet Power!

Say what you want, but Twitter can make anyone look good or bad in a span of minutes!

Proud Of You

Nonetheless, we're all proud that Priyanka Chopra was part of the Emmys both in 2016 and 2017.

