 »   »   » Well Dressed Or Snow Leopard? Twitter Confused Over Priyanka Chopra's Emmys Outfit!

"I heard the Los Angeles Zoo lost a snow leopard," tweeted a user named Monica looking at Priyanka Chopra's outfit at the Emmys. Just when you thought it's a one off tweet, several users joined the bandwagon and poked fun at Priyanka Chopra for looking like a snow leopord at the Emmys. Some even went ahead saying she's promoting "Swach Bharat Abhiyaan" as her dress is long at the bottom and was sweeping the floor.

Twitterati were split into two this time about her dress at the Emmys and while some praised her for looking trippy and superhot, the others trolled her for looking over dramatic and labelled her a snow leopord instantly. What's your take on Priyanka Chopra's outfit, folks? Leave your comments after checking out the pictures below...