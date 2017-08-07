 »   »   » What Does Relationship Mean? Asks Shahrukh Khan!

Superstar Shahrukh Khan says relationships nowadays have become too practical and he still believes in the old-fashioned, unreasonable love.

"What does a relationship mean? It appears that these days relationships are based on practical considerations. You should love unreasonably. Dont you love your children without any reason?" Shahrukh told reporters during the promotion of his new film Jab Harry Met Sejal here last evening.

"However, in the present age where everyone has so less time, I might be called old-fashioned," he says.

"Jab Harry Met Sejal" has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film, which released this Friday, has received mixed response.

On whether the filmmaker, who has helmed films like 'Jab We Met' and 'Rockstar', has lost his magic touch, Shah Rukh says, "I have not watched any of Imtiazs previous films.

"But you are right, a film should go beyond the subject and create magic. But again speaking on his (Imtiaz) behalf, I think one should always try something new. And I think it is a wonderful film."

Shahrukh, in recent years, has experimented with films like "Fan" and "Raees".

"I have tried formula films. But sometime back I understood that I cant keep recreating the same magic."

Shahrukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal co-actor Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz were also present at the press meet.