 »   »   » SAME PINCH! What's Common Between Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central & American TV Show Prison Break?

Ever since the trailer of Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central dropped, there has been a lot of curiosity among the audience, due to its gripping story line and the nail-biting series of events.

However, it also arouses interest from a certain section of the audience who consume American TV shows. One just can't miss its resemblance to the famous American television series 'Prison Break'.



We give you five reasons which will make you say 'same pinch'...



Jail As The Backdrop The premise of Lucknow Central revolves around a prison known as 'Lucknow Central'. The story further traces the journey of Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar and the inmates played by Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq.

Prison Break, as the name suggests is also an American TV Series based inside a prison. It traces the journey of two brothers, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows, as they hatch a plan to set out of the jail.



The Blunder In Lucknow Central, Kishen is wrongly accused of the murder which he did not commit and is awaiting high court verdict.

Prison Break also has Lincoln Burrows who has been wrongfully sent to jail for the crime he did not commit.





Breaking Free Lucknow Central is a story of the jail inmates who have a dream and that is freedom. Diana Penty who is an NGO worker is compelled to form a band of prisoners for the band competition. Kishen befriends four other inmates, namely Dikkat Ansari, Victor Chattopadhyay, Purushottam Pandit, Parminder Trehan and convinces them to join the band and they land up planning to escape from the jail.

While Lincoln sets free with the help of his brother Michael's skills, it would be interesting to watch how the gang of Lucknow Central break free. The trailer of the film shows glimpses of Farhan's effort to set free from the prison along with the other inmates as he rightly suggests to Deepak Dobriyal 'Plan kuch aur hi hai.'



Some Fun The dramatic narrative of Lucknow central portrays the life of the people in jail and how the musical band changed the life of the band members and the way music became a part of their life.

In 'Prison Break' apart from all the drama of escape, the life of prisoners has been shown in a different way where the convicts indulge in recreational activities such as volley ball and painting while in prison.



The Bond Through the journey, Lucknow Central showcases a heartening journey of the undertrials Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq.

In 'Prison Break' the bond between brothers in addition to the friendships formed while in prison add to the story line of the series.







Directed by debutante Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday.