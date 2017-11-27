 »   »   » OH NO, SHE CRIED! What Shahrukh Khan Said Left Deepika Padukone In Tears!

Shahrukh Khan is quite known for his gentlemanly behaviour. So it would come as a surprise to you when we say that the King of Romance just left Deepika Padukone all emotional! Wondering how? Read on.

It all happened when Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan got together on a chat show to shoot for an upcoming awards show. Get all the details below..

Awww! During a segment, Deepika Padukone was left in tears when Shahrukh Khan read to her the letter written by her mother, Ujjala Padukone. In a heartwarming letter, Deepika's mom talked about how she is still their little girl just like before and she wishes only love and happiness for her! SRK's Adorable Gesture For Deepika What made that segment even more special was, when after reading the letter, Shahrukh Khan went ahead, wiped her tears and planted a peck on her forehead. Ranveer Left Deepika Blushing In one of the segments, Ranveer Singh was also seen dedicating 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' song to Deepika Padukone and in the end of the video, he said that he loves her a lot and there's no one like her. Deepika About Her Mom Recently, while talking about her mom, Deepika had said in an interview to a leading daily, "We all inspire each other in different ways, but it's my mother who inspires me the most." How Sweet Is That! "She is the backbone of our family. My father is a celebrity and my sister started her golf career, but my mother was never in the spotlight. She is happy taking a backseat. My mother is the real hero in my family." Deepika, On The Work Front On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Padmavati and the film was slated to hit the screens on December 1, 2017 but owing to all the controversies, the film will not be releasing anytime soon. It Might Get Pushed To 2018 If rumours are to be believed, we might get to watch the film in 2018 as Christmas is locked for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

Pictures Courtesy: Instagram

