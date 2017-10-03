 »   »   »  THE SECRET IS OUT! What Was Shahrukh Khan Doing With Kajol, Rani, Sridevi, Alia & Karisma?

Yesterday, Shahrukh Khan broke the internet when he posted a lovely picture collage with actresses Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt. What was pretty interesting is that SRK had shared screen space with everyone of them.

The superstar captioned the picture as, "Some nights the stars with you shine brighter than the ones in the sky. Thank you ladies for your graciousness beauty & love."

Ever since the photo went viral, the Twitteratti went berserk speculating what could be a reason behind this reunion. But now, no more guessing game!

Read on to know why...

The Lovely Ladies Came Together For Shahrukh Khan As per a Spotboye report, the bevy of Bollywood beauties had gathered at Film City to shoot a special song for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film which has Shahrukh Khan playing a dwarf. Some Great News A spokesperson from Red Chillies confirmed that SRK recently shot with a few of his leading ladies for his upcoming movie with Aanand L. Rai and added that it was a great experience for the superstar to work with all the gorgeous women and share screen space with them. Were Kajol & Rani Not Keen On Clicking This Selfie? As per Spotboye, Shahrukh even talked Rani and Kajol into taking a selfie with him, even though the two actresses, who reportedly have a frosty equation, were not keen on it. A source on the sets told the portal that the divas relented only after he told them to do it for the sake of the trio's superhit film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The Curious Case Of The Title A lot of rumors about the film's title has lately been doing the rounds. The latest one being 'Batlaa'. When Rai was asked about a confirmation on this name, he had said, "It's not true. We are planning to reveal the title soon." Earlier, in one of his interviews, the filmmaker had confessed that he is irked when the project is referred to as "dwarf film". A Casting Coup While confirming the cast, Aanand L Rai was earlier quoted as saying , "I'm thrilled that Anushka Sharma has joined Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in my next. From our very first meeting, she had an instant connect with the character. It was only once things fell into place that we wanted to announce Anushka's casting." But, Anushka & Kat Don't Have Scenes Together This could be quite disappointing for Anushka- Katrina fans who were eagerly waiting to watch these two beautiful ladies together in a frame. Salman Khan's Cameo Yes, another reason why everyone is looking forward to watch this flick is Salman Khan's cameo. While there were reports floating in that Salman too will play himself in the film, SRK had refused to reveal any details and had instead said "Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha's role, we will keep it a secret till the end."

Looks like this SRK- Aanand L Rai film is going to be quite a starry affair!