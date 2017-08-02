 »   »   » WEIRD INCIDENT! When A Drunk Girl CLUNG To Shahrukh Khan, While He Was Roaming With Gauri Khan!

Shahrukh Khan's forthcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal is on the last leg of promotions and every day, we come to know interesting stories about Shahrukh, Imtiaz, Anushka and their shooting experiences.

In a recent interview with DNA, Imtiaz Ali shared an interesting story about his first meet with Shahrukh Khan, when he was with Gauri Khan in London and things got really weird.



When A Drunk Girl Clung To Shahrukh... "It was in London for a film festival. We all were hanging out and I (Imtiaz Ali) saw Shahrukh coming up a very narrow aisle somewhere in the hotel, with a drunk girl hanging on to him."

Gauri & Everybody Tried To Deal With That Crazy Girl "He was dealing with her so gracefully without demeaning her. Gauri (Khan) was also with him and everybody was trying to deal with this crazy fan."

But Shahrukh Treated Her Very Nicely "He was particularly being nice to the girl. When he saw me, he stopped, and we had quite a long conversation even as the girl kept murmuring ‘Oh Shahrukh, Oh Shahrukh' all over him."

Here's How SRK Dealed With Her.. "He was dealing with her like how one would deal with a scarf. He put her arm on one side of the shoulder and continued to talk to me. He asked me to come and tell him the stories of my films. It was just post Jab We Met," revealed Imtiaz Ali.

Had Imtiaz Offered Any Film To SRK Earlier? "I never offered him a film, really. But we met many times. Because we somehow belong to a similar world. We are people of similar backgrounds - whether it's Delhi, theatre or even our University, we have a lot of things in common."

Imtiaz Met SRK Without Any Agenda "Also, like Ranbir, his interest in stories and ideas is exemplary. With Shahrukh, I always met him without any agenda. I didn't offer him anything, neither did he ever ask me for anything."

How Jab Harry Met Sejal Worked Out Between SRK & Imtiaz? "But one day, we felt that just because we discuss my films, it doesn't mean that we can't have a film together. So then we got Jab Harry Met Sejal!"

Has Imtiaz's Impression About SRK Changed Post JHMS? "It actually has changed. My impression of Shahrukh now is that he's a typical theatre actor. He holds the script and approaches a role in the same way that a theatre actor would. That, too, from Delhi theatre."

'SRK's Whole Personality Is Of A Delhi Theatre Actor' "There's a certain body language and the way in which you deal with a certain character, role, or a story. He's all about that. All the background work and thinking he does, his whole personality is that of a Delhi theatre actor. It is something very endearing for me to see that."



Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.