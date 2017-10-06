 »   »   » When A Choreographer BLASTED Kriti Sanon In Front Of All The Models & She CRIED A Lot In The Auto!

She may have started her career as a model before eventually making it big in films, but actor Kriti Sanon said her first ever ramp walk was so horrible.

Kriti said during her ramp debut she was so nervous that she messed up the order and was scolded by the choreographer.

When SRK Called Akshay A 'KID' & He Gave Back To Him In 'KHILAADI' Style!

Kriti Remembers Her First Ramp Walk "I remember my first ramp walk clearly, because I had really messed it up. It was in Delhi, and I was walking in a lawn." 'I Mixed Up The Order' "It gets very difficult walking with heels because it sort of goes into the ground and it isn't very walk-friendly. It was my first walk, I was very nervous and I mixed up the order." When The Choreographer Blasted Kriti In Front Of All The Models "The choreographer was very rude and she blasted me in front of all the models. I didn't work with her post that. I remember sitting back in an auto and I was feeling so bad, I started crying a lot. I can never forget that," Kriti told reporters. Kriti At The Launch Of Audi A5 Range She was speaking at the launch of the new Audi A5 range last night. She walked the ramp at the event and said coming back to a fashion event feels like home. Ramp Walk Is A Lot Of Fun: Kriti v"It's always nice to walk the ramp. You feel beautiful in the outfits you are wearing, you feel like you own the place. It is so fast, it gets over quickly, but it is a lot of fun."

Kriti had a packed year so far, with the release of "Raabta" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi". While her name has cropped up in several upcoming projects, the actor remained tight-lipped and said she has signed one film, but will let the producers announce it.

Credits: PTI