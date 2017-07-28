 »   »   » When Imtiaz Ali Made Shahrukh Khan Eat A WEIRD Seafood Dish & Left Him SCARED!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who will next be seen in Imtiaz Alis 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', says the filmmaker is a big foodie and used to take him to 'weird' places for food during the shooting of the film.

Shahrukh, who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Anushka Sharma in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', appeared on TV show 'Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2' to promote the film.



Is Imtiaz Ali A Big Foodie? Asked whether, the news about Imtiaz being foodie is true, Shahrukh said, "That is also one of the things common between (late) Yash Chopra and Imtiaz. Talks about the film is less compared to food."

SRK Reveals The 'Foodie' Side Of Imtiaz He added, "After we used to finish our shoot in the evening, at first he (Imitiaz) used to be a bit pulled back, but then in the evening he would ask if I wanted to join him as he found a really good restaurant."





But It Was Not That Easy For SRK "He (Imtiaz) takes you to this small place and says, 'Sir, this is it'. And, I didn't know how he has found it -- really nice food, really different kind. I had never had this kind of food, but out of love for him I would eat it," Shahrukh said.

Out Of Courtesy SRK Had Sea Food Which He Didn't Want To Taste.Out Of Courtesy He Even Had Sea Food Which He Didn't Want To Taste "One or two times, he has made me have some weird seafood dish, which I later realised what it was, and was really scared. Why did I eat it? Don't know, something like a snail or something. I don't want to, I didn't know and I ate it," Shahrukh said.

Aww! "I am a little shy and embarrassed so, I don't tell people if I don't like it. But usually the food was good only. So, I didn't feel bad, but he took me to a weird place and to eat something like that."

'Imtiaz Should Be A Tour Guide' Imtiaz knew everyone by name - Maria, Alphonso, Roberto, he knows everybody by name at nightclubs, pubs and restaurants. According to me, he is quite a tour-guide, he should be a tour-guide himself," Shah Rukh added.



Shahrukh Khan ने Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer launch के बीच किया Anushka, Imtiaz को फ़ोन | FilmiBeat

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is slated to release on August 4.

The episode of 'Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2', featuring Shahrukh, will be aired on Saturday on Zoom channel.