 »   »   » DADDY SPEAKS! When Kunal Kemmu Thought His Daughter Inaya Naumi Resembled An Alien

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan became proud parents to a baby girl on September 29, 2017.

Later Kunal had revealed his new-born daughter's name by tweeting, "
We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings."

Recently the first- time father opened up about bundle of joy and much more. Read on to know more...

How The New Parents Zeroed Down The Name

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kunal said, "It was me who named her. Both me and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaya Naumi Kemmu. We named here Inaya Naumi as she was born on 'Naumi'.

The Baby Is Sleeping For Most Part Of The Day

Kunal was quoted as saying, "She is just 11 days old and is sleeping for most part of the day. She is a good kid and is very quiet. She does not cry at all. Touchwood."

The Adorable Toddler

Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first I thought she looked like an alien, but then that's how most of the babies look," added Kunal.

Cousin Taimur's First Meeting With Inaya

When quizzed whether her cousin Taimur Ali Khan paid the little baby a visit, Kunal said, "Her cousin Taimur had been over to meet her, but he didn't give any particular reaction and we didn't expect either as he is a baby too. He either laughs or cries after meeting people, but he enjoys whenever I pick him up and play with him." Aww..so cute!

Inaya Was Sleeping When Taimur Met Her

Also when we recently caught up with Kunal for a chat, he told us, "Inaaya was sleeping when Taimur met her. He didn't know what was happening. He was more interested in me playing with him. But yes they met."

Soha Is Going To Miss Being Pregnant

In an open letter in a leading daily, Soha was quoted as saying, "I know that I've complained a lot about this last leg of being pregnant - the aches and pains, the lack of sleep, the hormonal blitzkrieg - but I realise that I am going to miss being pregnant."

Story first published: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 12:31 [IST]
