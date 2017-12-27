 »   »   » INSIDE SCOOP! What Happened When Ranbir & Katrina Met At Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues. The function was also attended by the ex-lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Read what happened when the ex couple came face-to-face at the function.

As per Spotboye, ''It so happened that they had apparently not timed their entries to avoid each other. This resulted in a meeting of sorts.''

The Two Greeted Each Other Warmly When their eyes met, it was heart-warming to see that the two greeted each other warmly. It is easier said than done, but exes should behave like this. Coming Back To Anushka & Virat Wearing a shimmery gold lehenga, Anushka looked elegant as she completed her look with a neck piece and earrings, while Virat looked dapper in an Indigo velvet bandhgala and silk blend Jodpuri trouser. Their Outfits Like the Delhi reception, the outfits for the Mumbai event were also designed by Sabyasachi. The Reception Took Place At A Five Star Hotel In Mumbai The star couple, fondly called as 'Virushka' by social media users, hosted their second reception bash at a five-star hotel Â-St Regis, in Lower Parel, where the who's who from the world of sports and Bollywood arrived. Virat's Friends Who Graced The Event Some of the big names from the world of cricket and other sports, who attended the event, included Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Patil, Ravichandran Ashwin, among others. Anushka's Friends Were Also In Attendance The entertainment industry was represented by Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi, Anupama Chopra, Ramesh Taurani, Boman Irani and few others. High Security Keeping in view the high-profile guests, adequate security personnel were deployed at the venue. The Couple Will Fly To South Africa Soon After the Mumbai reception, the couple will fly to South Africa, where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series. New Year Celebrations The actor will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shahrukh Khan. Those Who Have Come Late In a statement issued soon after their marriage, the couple had said they would shift to their new residence in Worli in Mumbai later this month. They had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11. PTI

