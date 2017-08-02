 »   »   » STRANGE BUT TRUE! Shahrukh Khan Talks About The Time When He Called Rani Mukerji 'BETI'

Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are great friends and share a good bond. King Khan has romanced Rani in many films and people adored their chemistry.

In a recent interview to DNA, Shahrukh Khan revealed that he can play the role of a father if a character demands and that he used to call Rani 'beti' while shooting for Veer Zara.

I Was A father In KKHH "I was a father in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). I'm an actor. I'm okay with any character if that makes sense.'' Will Do Anything If The Script Demands ''I will do anything that my role demands." I Called Rani 'Beti' "In fact, I called Rani beti in Veer-Zaara. My character was 65 years old.'' I Was Sitting With Rani & Calling Her Beti ''I was sitting with Rani and calling her beti so why would I have a problem now?'' I Would Play It Again... ''I would play it again, if I am required to do it." For The Uninformed Rani Mukerji and Shahrukh Khan have worked in films like Chalte Chalte, Hey Ram, Paheli, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. On The Work Front Shahrukh Khan is all set to woo the audience with his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

