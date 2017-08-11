 »   »   » SO RARE! Something UNEXPECTED Happened When Shahrukh Khan Met Jacqueline Fernandez's Mother

Everyone knows that Shahrukh Khan is a gentleman. No one in Bollywood can escape his charm and the latest to join the list is Jacqueline.

In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Jacqueline Fernandez talked about an incident when his mother met Shahrukh Khan for the first time and you should not miss it at any cost.

I Have Not Worked With SRK "I've not worked with him in any film, but whenever he meets, he's a proper gentleman.'' He Knows How To Respect Women ''He's one star who also knows how to show respect towards any women.'' My Mother & I Attended A Party Where We Met Him... "I remember my mom and I were attending a party, where we met Shahrukh.'' He Took My Mom's Hands & Touched Them To His Eyes ''As soon as I introduced my mom to him, he took her hands in his, kissed them and touched them to his eyes.'' My Mom Was So Impressed With Him ''He took all her blessings. My mom was so impressed with his courteous gesture.'' She Always Praises Shahrukh For This ''Whenever we discuss this with anyone, she happily praises this gesture to them. He wins the hearts of young and old alike by extending his respect to all. It is a gentleman's quality.'' Jacqueline Also Talked About Saif "Saif is one star who is a thorough gentleman. If a lady is accompanying him, he will open the door of the car, and until she's seated comfortably, he will not move to his seat.'' Every Woman Likes These Qualities... ''I think Saif has other qualities which make him a very meticulous person. Every woman likes these qualities in men."

On a related note, A Gentleman will hit the screens on 25th August. The movie also stars Siddharth Malhotra.

