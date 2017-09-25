 »   »   » FLASHBACK! When Shahrukh Khan Was In BIG TROUBLE & Asked For Sanjay Dutt's Help!

Sanjay Dutt RESCUED Shahrukh Khan from a MAJOR TROUBLE | FilmiBeat

Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi recently hit the theatres. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of the movie, revealed an interesting incident which happened a long time back.

And it is related to superstar Shahrukh Khan when he was in trouble and Sanjay Dutt helped him. Sanjay also praised Shahrukh in the same interview.

Shahrukh Was New To The Industry He told Bollywood Life, "Woh kissa mujhe utna yaad nahin hai, Shahrukh naya tha tab aur main gaya tha." (I don't remember it exactly, it was a long time ago, Shahrukh was new at that time, and I had gone to meet him.) I Told Him I Will Be There For You Always ''Maine Shahrukh ko bola tha ki tujhe zindagi mein kabhi kuch chahiye toh maine hamesha rahoonga tumhare saath." (I told him whenever you need me, I'll always be there.) I Said Keep My Car ''Yeh gaadi bhi chahiye toh gaadi rakh, kuch bhi chahiye." (Take my car if you want, whatever you want.) I Am Your Family "Tu akela nahin hai main hoon, teri family hoon main, tera bhai hoon.'' (You are not alone, I am your family, I am your brother.) SRK Is A Beautiful Human Being "Ek bahut khoobsurat cheez Shahrukh Khan mein hai ki woh insaan woh cheez bhoola nahin hai.'' (Shahrukh is such a beautiful human that he hasn't forgotten it.) I Didn't Do Anything Special ''Halanki maine aisa kuch kiya bhi nahin.'' (Even though I didn't do anything.) Shahrukh Respects Me A Lot ''Lekin aaj tak woh bolta hai, uska ehsaas karta hai aur mujhe behad izzat deta hai." (But even today he talks about it and gives me so much respect.) Sanjay Is Still Very Close To Shahrukh In a recent interview, Sanjay also disclosed that he is very close to all the three Khans, Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir.

Meanwhile, in three days, Bhoomi did a business of Rs 7.48 crore at the box office.

