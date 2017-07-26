 »   »   » NIGHTMARE! When Suhana Khan Called Shahrukh Khan To RESCUE Her From This SCARY SITUATION

Shahrukh Khan's children are stars in their own way. People love to read about them but just because they are the kids of a celebrity does not give anybody the right to interfere in their lives.

A few days ago, a shocking incident happened with Suhana Khan, when she went to watch a movie. The little girl got so scared that she called daddy Shahrukh Khan to rescue her. Read what had happened exactly below.

Suhana Khan Was Mobbed When Suhana Khan went to watch the special screening of Tubelight, she was mobbed by the photographers, present at the venue. Suhana Khan Felt Trapped The star kid found herself trapped as they were not allowing Suhana to leave. Scared Suhana Called Shahrukh Immediately, Suhana called up her father Shahrukh Khan and said, "Dad please come pick me, I am stuck." Shahrukh Revealed The Entire Incident In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Shahrukh Khan revealed, ''At Tubelight (screening), she didn't come with me.'' Suhana Said I Will Go Alone Shahrukh Khan added, ''She told me I am going on my own.'' I Requested Suhana ''I requested her to come with me because I am going there to meet Salman and I will pick you up.'' Suhana Said To SRK: I Am Stuck ''And then she had to actually call me, ‘Can you pick me up, I am stuck'''. I Am Okay With Them Getting Photographed "I am okay with them getting photographed. My request is, I understand we are part of the media.'' I Have Told My Kids To Do This ''I have told my kids also and my son kind of understands. I have told them listen if photographers come stand, give the pictures and ask, ‘can I go now'. They'll all listen to you because I have known them for 25 years.''

