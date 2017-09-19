 »   »   » SHOCKING! When Sunny Deol Was Called ARROGANT For Staying Away From Bollywood Parties

While most of our B-Town celebs never miss an occasion to let down their hair and party, there are a few who prefer to keep a low profile and rarely attend such functions.
One of them is actor Sunny Deol who is hardly seen in the party circuit unlike some of the other stars. Read on to know why he stays away from Page 3 parties...
Sunny Was Accused Of Throwing An Attitude
Recently while talking to Hindustan Times, Sunny opened up about how many thought that he was arrogant and had an attitude issues.
He Used To Be Invited To Parties But....
Sunny was quoted as saying, "I still remember those days when people would call me for parties and I wouldn't go and they would get so offended because main nahi aaya."
Being Sunny
"Some even said ‘what does he think of himself? Who does he think he is?' But slowly, they understood that's me and that's the way I am," quipped Sunny.
Bollywood Parties Are Nothing But Alcohol & Gossip
The 'Poster Boys' actor further said, "Be it filmy party or any other party... give me any party which is not the same. All are similar - alcohol, gossip and then the same stuff."
Sunny Says He Was Never Into Parties
"I am shy and I have been like that from childhood. I don't attend all these film events even today. Thankfully, people have understood that I don't have to do something which I don't like," added Deol.
Awards Nights Are Just Collection Of Actors At Night
Sunny didn't mince his words when it comes to his take on award functions and said, "I don't know if they are awards night or they are a collection of actors at night. To me, it's not an award night. If it was an award night, one would go for an award night. And how do you give awards anyway?
Here [in Bollywood], I know people say I will charge this much money or I will only come if I get this thing or I won't come or give me this special award and all. So it's all about that. This is what we are. Let me not go on that track further."
Here's What Matters To Him The Most
On a concluding note, Sunny said, "When somebody meets me outside and says I loved your film, or watched it so many times and my son got so influenced that he joined the army-those are the awards, which you didn't even ask for. Somehow, you did something good that touched someone's life, I value those awards."
