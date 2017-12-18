 »   »   » 'AWW'DORABLE: Why Amitabh Bachchan Told Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Stop Behaving Like Aaradhya'

Amitabh Bachchan lashes out at Aishwarya in Public ' Stop behaving like Aaradhya' | FilmiBeat

There is no doubt about the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is extremely close to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. He too, shares a beautiful bond with Aishwarya.

Recently, one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fan clubs shared a video of the Stardust Awards 2015, which is now going viral. In that Aishwarya is seen giggling like a child. And we will tell you the reason why. Scroll down to know the details.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Amitabh Bachchan's Biggest Fan In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen saying: "He (Amitabh Bachchan is the best!" When Amitabh Bachchan Told Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, ‘'Stop Behaving Like Aaradhya'' After seeing Aishwarya, Amitabh says: "Stop behaving like Aaradhya" and pat comes Ash's reply: "Everybody knows this." When Asked About Aaradhya's Reaction When a journo questioned him about having four artistes in the family and Aaradhya's reaction on seeing the trophies, Amitabh corrected the reporter saying that there are five artistes in the family, including his father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He Added Soon, he corrected himself to add that actually there are six, by adding Aaradhya's name. Aaradhya Is A Born Artist He said, she has been showing signs of being one from the age two and would be happy to see them and shower her affection on them. Those Who Don't Know At the awards, Amitabh was awarded for his work in Piku while Aishwarya was honoured with the best actress trophy for her work in Jazbaa.

On a related note, Aishwarya was on cloud nine when Amitabh Bachchan received the National Award for the best actor. Praising her father-in-law, she had told the media, "It is not the first time and deservedly so. We are very very proud that Paa (Amitabh) won the national award yet again for a performance he deserved.''

She had added, "I feel every performance of his deserves to be celebrated by the audience and members of the media. I thank you for all the love. Thank you on the behalf of Paa for all the congratulatory messages. We love Paa and god bless him for entertaining us.''

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has just finished wrapping up the Thailand schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

While, Aishwarya has been busy shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's musical comedy Fanney Khan. The movie also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

