 »   »   » ROMANCE ZINDA HAI? Why Is Katrina Kaif Getting EXTREMELY CLOSE To Salman Khan Despite BREAK-UP?

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan's budding closeness is on every moviebuff's mind. Ever since the duo has collaborated for their next project, Tiger Zinda Hai, we keep coming across interesting pieces of news regarding their budding closeness.

Recently, while talking to Mid-day, Katrina Kaif opened up about her budding closeness with Salman Khan, despite her break-up and her statements do hint there is still some love left in their hearts for each other.

It's Hard To Explain: Katrina "The connection that I share with Salman is hard to explain, and it's something that doesn't need to be verbalised beyond a point," said Katrina to Mid-day. Katrina Describes Bond With Salman As One That's Full Of Respect "We can talk to each other about anything in the world. We have a lot of respect for each other, which is the most important thing in any relationship," added Katrina. Katrina Calls Salman The Most Funloving Co-star "He is the most fun-loving co-star I have worked with. I enjoy working with him. It has always been entertaining." Katrina Is All Praises For Her Ex-boyfriend Katrina also compared Salman's shenanigans to a 'TV show that you'd watch and feel happy about". "He has grown in every sphere. It's phenomenal. He is an example," concluded Kat. Recently, We Heard About Salman Being Concerned About Kat On a related note, recently, we heard that Salman Khan was quite worried about Katrina Kaif, when she was asked to perform high octane stunts for Tiger Zinda Hai. Here's What The Source Has Revealed To Us "Salman is very concerned, not just about the fact that an injury to any of the actors could put the entire schedule in jeopardy, but he is indeed protective about Katrina because they go back a long way." Here’s Why Salman Didn’t Want Katrina To Do Stunts.. "He did not want her to do any of the underwater diving stunts for Tiger Zinda Hai because he knows that these stunts are not bereft of injuries," had informed a source close to Salman. Salman Gave The Example Of Hrithik "Once she finished her stunts, Salman told her to be careful and reminded her of Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang when he had a blood clot after jumping headlong into the water." Then He Also Mentioned Kangana's Name He also took the name of Kangana Ranaut "he also gave the reference of kangana ranaut who was recently hurt on sets, due to which the shoot of manikarnika had to be postponed," added the source.

The film is expected to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.