 »   »   » Here's Why Superstar Rajinikanth Never Celebrates His Birthday With Fans!

It's been close to two decades since superstar Rajinikanth has not gone out to celebrate his birthday with fans, and he's made it a habit to stay away from his hometown on the occasion of his birthday to avoid fanfare. The real reason will surprise you as the superstar was once quoted as saying,

"I used to be always in town on my birthdays. About 22 years ago, three of my fans on returning home after meeting me on my birthday died in a car accident. The bereaved parents asked me a question, which I was not able to answer and I would not like to share what was that question with you here either. That day I decided not be at my home on birthdays."