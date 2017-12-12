 »   »   » Here's Why Superstar Rajinikanth Never Celebrates His Birthday With Fans!

It's been close to two decades since superstar Rajinikanth has not gone out to celebrate his birthday with fans, and he's made it a habit to stay away from his hometown on the occasion of his birthday to avoid fanfare. The real reason will surprise you as the superstar was once quoted as saying,
"I used to be always in town on my birthdays. About 22 years ago, three of my fans on returning home after meeting me on my birthday died in a car accident. The bereaved parents asked me a question, which I was not able to answer and I would not like to share what was that question with you here either. That day I decided not be at my home on birthdays."
"I used that decision to my advantage by going out of the station and spending the day alone as I introspect about the things I'd done so far," said Rajinikanth.
"And also think about the things I'm doing at present and the things I'd like to do in future."
This year too he is out of station and comes back only when the birthday fever calms down among his fans.
Also, it is reported that a small clash erupted between his fans and the police outside his residence.
The fans were upset that Rajinikanth is not in his residence and got into a heated argument with the police.
However, the matter is in control and the police managed to disperse the fans after an argument.
Superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in the film Robo 2.0 and it also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.