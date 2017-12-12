 »   »   » Here's Why Superstar Rajinikanth Never Celebrates His Birthday With Fans!

Here's Why Superstar Rajinikanth Never Celebrates His Birthday With Fans!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It's been close to two decades since superstar Rajinikanth has not gone out to celebrate his birthday with fans, and he's made it a habit to stay away from his hometown on the occasion of his birthday to avoid fanfare. The real reason will surprise you as the superstar was once quoted as saying,

"I used to be always in town on my birthdays. About 22 years ago, three of my fans on returning home after meeting me on my birthday died in a car accident. The bereaved parents asked me a question, which I was not able to answer and I would not like to share what was that question with you here either. That day I decided not be at my home on birthdays."

Superstar Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth

"I used that decision to my advantage by going out of the station and spending the day alone as I introspect about the things I'd done so far," said Rajinikanth.

Introspecting

Introspecting

"And also think about the things I'm doing at present and the things I'd like to do in future."

Out Of Station

Out Of Station

This year too he is out of station and comes back only when the birthday fever calms down among his fans.

Small Clash

Small Clash

Also, it is reported that a small clash erupted between his fans and the police outside his residence.

Pose Garden Residence

Pose Garden Residence

The fans were upset that Rajinikanth is not in his residence and got into a heated argument with the police.

Under Control

Under Control

However, the matter is in control and the police managed to disperse the fans after an argument.

Almost 2 Decades

Almost 2 Decades

It's been close to two decades now since superstar Rajinikanth has not had a lavish birthday party amidst his fans.

Tragedy Occurred

Tragedy Occurred

The death of his 3 fans 22 years ago who came to meet him on his birthday died in an accident and since then, he's avoided celebrating his birthday with fans.

Roco 2.0

Roco 2.0

Superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in the film Robo 2.0 and it also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth

We wish superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday! Have many more.

Rajinikanth
Read more about: rajinikanth, birthday
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat