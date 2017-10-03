 »   »   » SHOCKER! Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Getting DRAGGED In Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut's Legal Fight!

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut's 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani' is again in the headlines and this time, it's an old complaint of Hrithik Roshan that has surfaced in the media, where the actor has accused the actress of sending him sexually explicit emails.

In his long complaint letter, there are also the names of two Superstars of the B-town, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan! What's their connection with Hrithik-Kangana battle? Read on to find out..

This Is Shocking! As reported by Pinkvilla, in his long complaint list (posted by Republic TV), Hrithik has also mentioned that Kangana had also tried to make him jealous by naming actors such as Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. Kangana-Ranbir's Angle Is Not New Earlier, rumours were rife that Katrina & Kangana indulged in a cold war over Ranbir Kapoor. Did Kangana Send Her Pictures To Ranbir? According to leading daily, in 2014, a report suggested that there was a spat between Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut, when the latter had allegedly sent some pictures of herself to Katrina's then boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. But Katrina Denied All The Rumours.. "I have not seen this report and have no idea from where it came from. I met her (Kangana) once at a party. She is a sweetheart," had said Katrina, rubbishing rumours of any unpleasantness between the two. In 2016, Ranbir Was Linked Up With Kangana In 2016, Ranbir & Kangana found themselves in an awkward situation when the rumours about their link-up started doing the rounds. So much so, that a hashtag #nowranbirkangana started trending on Twitter. Ranbir Was Upset With His Affair Rumours With Kangana A source close to Ranbir was quoted as telling the daily, "He is upset that people are taking advantage of the fact that he doesn't issue clarifications." "There is no truth in the stories of Ranbir and Kangana's affair, yet in a very systematic manner this is being spread in media. He knows who is behind these rumours and if this continues, he is considering issuing a strong denial this time." Kangana Never Spoke Ill About Ranbir In 2015, when Kangana came to know that Ranbir had praised her work in Queen, she had said, "I admire Ranbir's work. He was one of the first ones to support Queen. If he wants to work with me, then it's an honour for me. Why wouldn't I work with him?" Kangana's T&C For Working With Ranbir However, she had also added that she wouldn't compromise on her role, even if that means letting go of the chance to work with Ranbir. "I would love to work with him. But I would want a good role also," had said Kangana.

Coming back to Hrithik-Kangana, there's no denying that their case is getting murkier with each passing day and it is surely not gonna end up soon!