 »   »   » Kalki Koechlin To Marry Once Again? Read Details!

Kalki Koechlin tied the knot to film-maker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but their fairytale romance came to an abrupt halt and the duo separated ways and divorced in 2015. Both Kalki and Anurag have moved on with their respective lives and during a recent interview, Kalki was asked if she has plans to marry again.

The outspoken actress and feminist did not budge the question thrown at her and politely answered with a simple sentence by saying to DNA, "No, I don't think so."