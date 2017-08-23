 »   »   » Kalki Koechlin To Marry Once Again? Read Details!

Kalki Koechlin To Marry Once Again? Read Details!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Kalki Koechlin tied the knot to film-maker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but their fairytale romance came to an abrupt halt and the duo separated ways and divorced in 2015. Both Kalki and Anurag have moved on with their respective lives and during a recent interview, Kalki was asked if she has plans to marry again.

The outspoken actress and feminist did not budge the question thrown at her and politely answered with a simple sentence by saying to DNA, "No, I don't think so."

No Plans

No Plans

Kalki Koechlin revealed to DNA that she has no plans of marrying once again.

Young Gun

Young Gun

She was just 3 films old when she tied the knot to Anurag Kashyap in 2011.

Screeching Halt

Screeching Halt

Their marriage did not last long and they divorced in 2015.

Moving On

Moving On

The duo moved on with their respective lives and rumours state that Anurag Kashyap is now dating a 23-year-old-girl.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin

Rumours state that Kalki Koechlin is dating the Neerja actor Jim Sarbh.

The Living Room

The Living Room

Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh met at a theatre play The Living Room.

Kalki Koechlin
Read more about: kalki koechlin
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos