WOAH! Varun Dhawan Welcomes Us Inside His New Bachelor Pad A La Tulsi Virani Style; See Video

Varun Dhawan made his striking Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. After delivering several hits in a row, he is considered to be one of the most successful actors among the current crop.

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' being box-office hit, the young lad decided to end 2017 with a high note by gifting himself a new bachelor pad. Want a glimpse of his plush house? Then, hop on...

A Warm Welcome

In the video shared by Anupam Kher, one can see Varun warmly welcoming the actor for a tour of his new house.

The Living Room

The 'Judwaa 2' actor then gives us a sneak-peek of his hall and the living room space.

The Place To Sweat It Out

While making his way towards the bedroom, Varun gives us a tiny glimpse of his gymming area.

The Bedroom

Look at the joy on his face! We totally feel you, Varun!

Varun's Den

Isn't this really cool?

Meanwhile,

Amidst all break-up rumours, Varun Dhawan's alleged flame Natasha Dalal too was spotted at the grihapravesh ceremony.

Have a tour of his spacious apartment here...

