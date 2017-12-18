 »   »   » WOAH! Varun Dhawan Welcomes Us Inside His New Bachelor Pad A La Tulsi Virani Style; See Video

Varun Dhawan made his striking Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. After delivering several hits in a row, he is considered to be one of the most successful actors among the current crop.

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' being box-office hit, the young lad decided to end 2017 with a high note by gifting himself a new bachelor pad. Want a glimpse of his plush house? Then, hop on...

A Warm Welcome In the video shared by Anupam Kher, one can see Varun warmly welcoming the actor for a tour of his new house. The Living Room The 'Judwaa 2' actor then gives us a sneak-peek of his hall and the living room space. The Place To Sweat It Out While making his way towards the bedroom, Varun gives us a tiny glimpse of his gymming area. The Bedroom Look at the joy on his face! We totally feel you, Varun! Varun's Den Isn't this really cool? Meanwhile, Amidst all break-up rumours, Varun Dhawan's alleged flame Natasha Dalal too was spotted at the grihapravesh ceremony.

Have a tour of his spacious apartment here...