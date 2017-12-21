 »   »   » Wonderful To Romance Salman, Aamir Again: Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif says romancing ''wonderful" superstars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is a delight.

Katrina has worked with Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger and the upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai, she has collaborated with Aamir on the blockbuster Dhoom 3 and now on Thugs of Hindostan, which is currently in the making.

"I love romance as everyone does. Romancing people as wonderful as Aamir and Salman is wonderful," Katrina told reporters when asked about featuring opposite the two actors.

Katrina also spoke about how her equation with Salman has evolved over the years.

The actor said the duo have immense respect for each other and reuniting with her Ek Tha Tiger co-star was a fun experience.

"Salman and I know each other for now quite some years.

Let's put it like that. It has been a few years now and I think we share a really great equation and there's a lot of respect between each other. So, I think that's great," she said.

"It's an incredible story I think Ali (Abbas Zafar, the film's director) has taken the story forward in an amazing way. It has been really fun everyday on the set with Ali and Salman. It has been really wonderful," Katrina added.

The actor is set to resume the shoot of director Anand L Rai's film in February, which co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Heaping praises on Rai, Katrina said that the director makes his actors feel like the most important element of the film.

"Anand L Rai is a wonderful director. It is really amazing working with him. He is so loving as a director. He makes his actors feel they are the most important things in the film and that really helps you perform.

"He gives you so much time and that incredible space to work in. I really loved working with him on the last schedule," she said.