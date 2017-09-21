 »   »   » Work Is A Priority But Family Is Very Important To Me: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan Controversial Statements that BROKE the internet; Know Here | FilmiBeat

From taking up films like Chameli at the start of her career, going on a size-zero spree, talking her heart out in chat shows and working till the last trimester of her pregnancy - Kareena Kapoor Khan has always chosen her own personal or professional path. Now that she has become a mother, she says work is her priority, but family is very important too.

As her son Taimur Ali Khan will witness his first Diwali this year, she was asked about how she plans not to miss the occasion keeping in mind her shooting schedule for Veere Di Wedding. Kareena told IANS in an exclusive interview over email: "We will be finishing our Delhi schedule a few days before Diwali, so I will be spending time with my family. Work is a priority but family is very important to me."

Taimur was born to Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan in December last year. Bebo, who considers Taimur as the most amazing and cutest child, says he loves hanging out with the family.

"I'm sure (he) will enjoy the family gatherings. Apart from getting him goodies and gifts for the season, I would love to play dress-up with him and get him into the most adorable traditional outfits," the fashionista said.

"Also, he is a fan of Indian sweets. So, I am sure he would have a fun time trying the very many festive specialties," said Kareena, who comes from a family of foodies. Festive season tends to be a time for over-indulging in sweets and savories. So, what's the plan for coping with all the extra calories?

"All of us are big foodies. So, I eat everything and enjoy them, but then I make it a point to not miss my workout. I drink lots of water and eat in moderation. Also, I think everyone has become conscious of changing times and has inculcated a responsible sense in us," said the actress. With inputs from IANS.