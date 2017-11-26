 »   »   » WOW! A Reunion For Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 recently started shooting for the much awaited Race 3

In a recent interview to a leading daily, the actress revealed "I am back with three men, who have played a very important role in my life- Ramesh Taurani, Remo D'souza, and Salman Khan. I am excited to be reunited with Salman after three years and especially, on a franchise that I have worked on before"



The flick has her reuniting with these 3 important people who have made a difference in her life. Each of them has played an important role contributing where the actress is today.



Jacqueline and Salman were seen together in the blockbuster Kick, and their fans have been eager to see them together ever since. Their Jodi since then has been one of the hit jodis of B-town.



The super talented director Remo D'souza and Jackie go way back, they both recently worked on a film and were also seen judging a dance reality show, apart from the songs he has choreographed for her in the past.



Ramesh Taurani gave the actress Race 2 which is one of the remarkable movies of the actress's career. It's been four years since the superhit Race 2 released and it was a massive hit. Interestingly, Jacqueline is the only actor from the second installment to be a part of Race 3.



Working with these people, who she already has worked with before, certainly would seem like home ground for Jacqueline. Race 3 has an ensemble cast comprising of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.