 »   »   » WOW! Ali Abbas Zafar Becomes A New Member Of Salman Khan's Work- Family

Salman Khan is known to be a keeper of relationships. He shares a very warm bond with the people that he works with.

There have been so many people who have become family to the superstar because of the years of knowing and working with him.



Director Ali Abbas Zafar seems to be the new member of that "extended" family of the star Khan. Both Salman and Ali share a very good equation and have had a fruitful association in the past with Sultan.



Their second outing together, TIger Zinda Hai is also up for release this month and has everyone excited to watch their magic on screen yet again.



Bharat will mark to be the third film of the duo together. The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, 'Ode to My Father' which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.



It traces the journey of a man that started in 1947 and ends in 2002. Producer Atul Agnihotri says, "It's the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat."



Speaking about the film, he had informed, "That film is just the starting point for ours but since it was an inspiration, we wanted in all fairness to officially own it and acquired the remake rights before going ahead with Bharat."



'Bharat' will feature Salman Khan as the protagonist.



On Salman being the right choice to play this protagonist, Atul insists it's a decision taken from the heart given his long association with his brother-in-law as an actor, producer, and director. "It's a character that I thought would resonate with him. It's a huge responsibility making a film with Salman as there are big expectations that come with the job," he had added



"I'm very conscious about Salman's fan base and what they want. And once again, I'm convinced that being a family film it's worthy of coming during the festive time. And anyway, an Eid release is always every producer's preferred choice," Atul shared.



Sharing filming details, the producer had said, since the film spans many periods, it will require a lot of travel and elaborate sets. "We will be shooting in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Prep in every department will be elaborate and happening even as we speak. Casting will be our main agenda over the next three months and since it's a character-driven story, we will take actors who fit the part. It won't be about getting names together but will be honest in its depiction," Atul promises.



Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film is slated for an Eid release in 2019. Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan will go on floors with their third film in April 2018.