 »   »   » WOW! These New Pics & Video From Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding Will Steal Away Your Hearts

One of the most popular couples in town, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in a private ceremony yesterday in the morning.

Ever since 'Virushka' as fans lovingly call them made their wedding announcement on Twitter, there has been a flood of inside pictures and video on social media. We have compiled some of the fresh ones for you. Check them out here...

Candid Moment Anushka Sharma's laugh has set Virat Kohli into thinking mode. Maybe Mr Captain is thinking about 'Shaadi Ke Effects'! A Private Affair Virat and Anushka took vows in a 'hush-hush' ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Italy in the attendance of their close family and a few friends. 'Virushka' Just Can't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other That's what you call true love! Virat- Anushka Shared The Good News With Their Fans They took to Twitter and wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey." A Fairy-Tale Wedding These two have just given us some wedding goals! What's Next On Their Mind We hear that the couple plans to host a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December. Virat's Droolworthy Looks Here's one more click of the dashing Virat Kohli! We Are Spellbound 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' to not fall in love with this stunning bride!

Meanwhile, this video of Anushka as 'bride' making her way towards the wedding mandap for her 'saat pheras' with Virat is just too beautiful...