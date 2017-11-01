 »   »   » HEARD THIS? Yo Yo Honey Singh Keen To Work With New Talents!

Honey Singh looks UNRECOGNIZABLE after sickness; Check out new photos | FilmiBeat

Apart from his love for music, not many know that Yo Yo Honey Singh has a philanthropic side too. He has always extended all his support to new aspiring talents.

The ace composer likes to introduce new people to the industry. Yo Yo Honey Singh has already introduced Raftaar and Badshah. Both Raftaar and Badshah have learned under Honey's guidance and now have established a name for themselves.

Singh is always keen on working with new upcoming talents. The rap sensation even now is working and training new talents. He likes to jam with new talents whenever he finds the time.

Yo Yo makes sure that he guides new talents in the best way possible and is also ensuring that they excel in the field of music like his protégé' Raftaar and Badshah.

Also, he himself is a learner. He has been listening to various genres of music across the globe and has been trying to come up with something new.

Yo-Yo is making sure that he is dedicating all his time to music and spending as much.

On a related note, there were reports about publishers wooing him to write a biography and possibly make it into a biopic. It was even rumoured that he was even offered a whopping 25 crore to tell his life story!

Do you folks think Yo Yo's life would make up for an interesting watch on screen? Let us know in the comment section below.